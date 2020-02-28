6 Celebrities from Developing Countries 

While many actors, athletes and singers partake in the Western entertainment industry, not all have Western roots. There are many more celebrities from developing countries than one may realize. All of these celebrities come from different backgrounds. Some of them, like Lupita Nyong’o, acknowledge their roots in their rise to fame; while others, like Freddie Mercury distance themselves. This list serves as a reminder that talent is not exclusive to Western countries but can be found in all corners of the world.

– Emily Young

Photo: Flickr